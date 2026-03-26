Al Ansari Financial Services’ shareholders approve 2025 dividend at AGM

DUBAI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ansari Financial Services announced that its shareholders have approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute a total cash dividend of AED297 million (4 fils per share) for the financial year ended 31st December 2025. This represents 74% of the Group’s net profit after tax.

According to a press statement issued today, the approved dividend includes a final dividend of AED148.5 million (2 fils per share) for the second half of the year, following an equivalent payout for the first half of 2025, demonstrating the Group’s consistent approach to shareholder returns.