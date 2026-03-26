Iraq rejects any aggression or targeting of Gulf states, Jordan

BAGHDAD, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq affirmed on Thursday the government’s rejection of any aggression or targeting of the Gulf states and Jordan, stressing that it is proceeding with the necessary measures to address all security challenges in accordance with the constitution and the law.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Ministry said, “The government categorically rejects any aggression or targeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” emphasising that “the security of our brotherly Arab states is an integral part of Iraq’s national security and that regional stability is a shared interest for all its peoples.”

“Iraq reiterates its commitment to a foreign policy based on balance, building cooperative and respectful relations with countries in the region and the world, and working jointly to enhance security and stability and reduce tensions in a way that serves common interests and spares the region further escalation,” the statement continued.

“The Iraqi government affirms that it is proceeding with the necessary measures to address all security challenges in accordance with the constitution and the law,” the statement added.

In this context, Iraqi security forces continue to coordinate and cooperate with their counterparts in brotherly and friendly countries and express full readiness to receive any information or evidence related to attacks launched from Iraqi territory against neighbouring countries and to address them responsibly and swiftly.

“Iraq affirms its rejection of the use of its territory to attack any other country and that the government is committed to taking all necessary measures to preserve Iraq’s sovereignty, strengthen its fraternal relations, and prevent any actions that could harm the security and stability of the region,” the Ministry added.

“The government affirms its ongoing communication with sister countries to support initiatives, efforts, and joint action to stop the war and return to diplomatic solutions and political dialogue in a way that contributes to reducing harm to the peoples and economies of the region and achieving security and stability for all,” the statement concluded.