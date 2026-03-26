Women’s delegation conveys condolences over passing of martyr Mohammed Aznibla

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), a women’s delegation conveyed condolences over the death of martyr Mohammed Aznibla, a Moroccan national and civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces.

He passed away during a routine mission in the Kingdom of Bahrain following an Iranian missile attack targeting the Kingdom.

The delegation visited the mourning majlis held at Al Wathba Majlis in Abu Dhabi, where condolences were extended to the martyr’s wife and family.

The delegation was headed by Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, and included a number of officials.

The delegation conveyed the condolences and sincere sympathies of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to the martyr’s family, affirming their solidarity with them in this loss and praying that Almighty Allah grants him mercy and bestows patience and solace upon his family.

The martyr’s wife expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and the UAE leadership for their heartfelt condolences and noble humanitarian sentiments, which helped ease the pain of this loss.

She affirmed that this kind gesture reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values in supporting and standing by the families of martyrs.