Forever young poised to make history at Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) --Stars illuminate every corner of Meydan this week, but on the main track, the phenomenal Forever Young has garnered the lion’s share of the attention, while his globetrotting trainer, Yoshito Yahagi, remains the man most wanted by the world’s racing press.

Victory in the $12m Dubai World Cup [sponsored by Emirates] would push Forever Young in front of Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior at the head of the all-time earnings list.

More than the dollar deposits in owner Susumu Fujita’s bank account, Forever Young will become the simultaneous holder of the three biggest all-aged prizes in dirt racing if he can add Saturday’s feature to the Breeders’ Cup Classic and the Saudi Cup, which he snared for a second time last month.

Speaking to a Dubai World Cup media conference at Meydan on Thursday, Yahagi did not mince his words in terms of what Forever Young means to him and his staff.

“Of course he is a superstar for us and I worship him like he’s a god,” said Yahagi. “A god came to my stable and I can not show enough appreciation for that.”

For Forever Young to come along for Yahagi hot on the heels of Lys Gracieux and Contrail does indeed look like the chance of a lifetime, while his exploits across the racing world have taken the trainer to places he might never have dreamed of conquering.

On ratings he is head and shoulders above his opposition on Saturday - he has 10lb in hand on Magnitude and and 11lb over last year’s winner Hit Show - and rather than dwell on who might beat Forever Young, Yahagi is more concerned about the prospect of rain between now and post time.

“Yesterday’s gallop wasn’t a hard piece of work, as we considered the track conditions,” said Yahagi. “It was a light piece of work so he is in very good condition.

“It’s a small field and it is competitive as it always is. I am particularly concerned at the moment that I don’t want to see it raining heavily on Saturday, definitely not.”

Forever Young could only finish third behind Hit Show when attempting to complete the Saudi Cup/Dubai World Cup double in 2025, having edged out Romantic Warrior in an epic stretch drive at King Abdulaziz racecourse 42 days earlier.

Again Yahagi defied conventional wisdom when asked whether a more straightforward win in the Saudi Cup has aided Forever Young this time round

“It’s actually not helping, to be honest,” said Yahagi. “A shorter gap [between races] is easier to manage and maintain his condition.

“He can get too relaxed, while this year the Saudi Cup wasn’t a hard race.”

Yahagi has previously raised the prospect of trying Forever Young on the turf at least once before the end of his career, while US fans will be keen to see him return to defend his Breeders’ Cup Classic crown.

On Thursday he underlined that future plans have yet to be discussed and, since Fujita will be watching from Japan, such thoughts will have to wait until Yahagi returns home to discuss matters “over dinner and some drinks”.

Ryusei Sakai has emerged among the world’s riding elite in tandem with Forever Young’s rise to global dominance - a source of evident pride to Yahagi and Fujita - and seems to have developed a great sense of when to unleash his partner, as well as knowing how much he has in reserve.

“Ryusei Sakai is an essential piece of the team,” said Yahagi. “It wasn’t an easy decision to keep him aboard Forever Young.

"Obviously he is my stable jockey but at the time [we first travelled the horse], he had never won a Grade 1 in Japan. But Mr Fujita, the owner of Forever Young, appreciated the team aspect.

“Ryusei has been improving his skills and experience, as well as his strength, through travelling with the team and with Forever Young. So yes, he is an essential part of the team and we wanted to compete with him on the world stage.”

30 years on from Cigar setting the Dubai World Cup on the road to joining the world’s elite races, a special anniversary demands a special winner.

The world is waiting, now it’s up to Forever Young to deliver. Yet again.