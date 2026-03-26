Bahrain's Public Prosecution refers 14 defendants to Criminal Court for spying for Iran's IRGC

MANAMA, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Advocate General and Head of the Terrorist Crimes Prosecution in the Kingdom of Bahrain announced Thursday that the Attorney General has issued an order to refer 14 defendants across four separate cases to the Criminal Court. The group includes several fugitives currently in Iran who formed separate cells, including a female defendant in the fourth case.

The statement released by the Bahrain News Agency explained that the referral follows evidence of the defendants committing crimes of seeking and communicating with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to carry out military and hostile acts against Bahrain. Charges include providing support for hostile activities, receiving and delivering funds to support these operations, and one individual receiving military training at IRGC camps.

The accusations also involve broadcasting information classified as state defence secrets and spreading false news and rumours to incite panic among citizens and residents. Furthermore, the defendants promoted and glorified hostile acts against the Kingdom while monitoring and photographing vital installations and sensitive sites to gather information for future targeting.

The Prosecution confirmed that the defendants completed their assigned tasks by sending photos and data to the IRGC, which were subsequently used to target buildings and facilities within Bahrain.

The Public Prosecution conducted extensive interrogations where some defendants provided detailed confessions. After hearing witness testimonies and examining technical devices used in the incidents, the Prosecution concluded that the crimes were proven and ordered the defendants to be held in custody pending trial before the High Criminal Court.