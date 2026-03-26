Global spotlight falls on Meydan as 170 nations tune in for Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The international racing community converges on Meydan Racecourse this Saturday, with a record-breaking broadcast reach spanning 170 countries. Underpinned by a staggering $30.5 million in total prize money, the event has captured unprecedented global fascination, reinforcing its position as a premier fixture on the world’s sporting calendar.

At the heart of the action sits the $12m Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates, the crown jewel of a nine-race programme featuring elite talent from more than a dozen countries. To match the scale of the occasion, Dubai Racing Club has leveraged its partnership with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and HBA Media to deliver the spectacle to an expansive television audience that reflects the meeting's high-stakes prestige.

The "World Feed" production, led by Nick Luck and Rishi Persad, will be picked up by 41 major networks across Asia, Australasia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. A notable highlight this year includes Australia’s Channel 7 broadcasting the race for the first time on its primary channel, alongside major platforms like Canada’s Sportsnet and India’s FanCode, which serves a massive base of 160 million users.

The Americas will see extensive coverage through Fox Sports and ESPN / Disney+, while SuperSport and Racing 240 lead the charge across Africa. European viewers are set to follow the drama via Eurovision, Viaplay, and Setanta Sports. In Asia, the broadcast remains a powerhouse, with live feeds reaching homes through Japan’s Fuji TV, Abema, and Netkeiba, as well as Hong Kong’s TVB and HKJC TV.

Ali Al Ali, Board Member and CEO of Dubai Racing Club, stated that this landmark media footprint is a direct reflection of the event's stature.

Seb Vance, Director of International Broadcasting at RMG, noted that this tenth year of collaboration aims to shatter viewership records across worldwide channels spanning every continent from the Middle East to Australasia.