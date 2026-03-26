Facteur Cheval partner travels from New York to Meydan in pursuit of second Dubai Turf title

DUBAI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ownership at the elite level requires significant dedication, but Bart Siegel takes it further than most, travelling the globe to witness every stride of his star gelding, Facteur Cheval. Arriving from upstate New York for his fourth visit to Dubai, Siegel is here to support the seven-year-old’s bid to reclaim the Group 1 Dubai Turf title he famously secured in 2024. While the world’s attention remains fixed on the main event of the evening, the Dubai World Cup, the return of this defending champion adds significant prestige to the international card.

A member of the prominent American syndicate Team Valor, Siegel has become an honorary fixture within trainer Jerome Reynier’s French-based team. Reflecting on his journey from the racing hub of Saratoga, Siegel noted that the horse has been his passport to the world, taking him twice to Riyadh, three times to Goodwood, and to both Royal Ascot and British Champions Day at Ascot. His presence at Meydan underscores the global appeal of the Dubai World Cup meeting, which attracts the finest equine talent from across the continents.

While Facteur Cheval is trained in France, he has not competed there since the age of four, instead proving himself a world-class traveller with 14 starts at the highest level. His crowning moment remains the 2024 victory at Meydan, where he defeated the Japanese filly Namur by a nose. That success remains etched in Siegel’s memory as a highlight of his racing life, achieved on one of the most significant stages in the sport.

"It was like winning the Super Bowl," Siegel remarked, describing the sheer emotion of his first Group 1 success during the Dubai World Cup festivities. His bond with the horse and the Reynier stable is deeply personal; he oversees morning tracks and evening feeds, treating the team like family. From humble beginnings owning horses at Parx Racing 15 years ago to campaigning a "living legend," Siegel remains realistic but optimistic. Despite facing a formidable field including the multi-Group 1 winner Ombudsman, he insists the horse owes him nothing. "He is a champion," Siegel said. "The most important thing is that he is healthy and happy."