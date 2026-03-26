Economic Integration Committee propels national business climate as active companies exceed 1.4 million

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Economic Integration Committee held its third meeting of 2026, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. Attended by directors-general of local economic departments, the session focused on strengthening coordination between federal and local authorities to bolster national economic diversification and business competitiveness.

The committee reviewed the investment landscape under current global conditions, noting high investor confidence and the private sector's role in maintaining resilient supply chains. Discussions also covered the progress of the newly formed economic legislation team, which is tasked with modernising the regulatory framework to support sustainable growth.

Al Marri highlighted that the UAE’s advanced economic model, guided by its leadership, effectively manages regional and international challenges. He praised economic departments for their role in market oversight, consumer protection, and enhancing institutional efficiency, which has reduced oil dependency and maximised national resources.

The meeting also addressed the integration of the National Economic Registry (NER) with government entities to ensure accurate data exchange for over 1.4 million active companies.

Additionally, the committee reviewed preparations for the 2026 Financial Action Task Force (FATF) mutual evaluation, focusing on anti-money laundering measures and beneficial ownership transparency.