Nakheel renews Dubai World Cup sponsorship for 30th anniversary, supports $2 million Shaheen

DUBAI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has returned as an Official Sponsor of the Dubai World Cup 2026, reaffirming its long-standing association with one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events and its continued sponsorship of the $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen.

Taking place on Saturday, 28 March 2026 at Meydan Racecourse, this year’s Dubai World Cup marks its 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of global excellence in horse racing and Dubai’s evolution as a leading international destination for sport, culture, and lifestyle.

Nakheel’s renewed partnership reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting the major cultural and sporting moments that shape Dubai’s global identity, reinforcing the city’s position as a dynamic and internationally connected hub.

The Dubai Golden Shaheen, one of the headline races on the card, is scheduled as the sixth of nine races and remains a standout fixture in international sprint racing. First run in 1996, the 1200-metre dirt contest has produced a distinguished roll of honour, including Reynaldo the Wizard, Mind Your Biscuits and Switzerland. In 2025, the race was won by locally trained Dark Saffron, ridden by British jockey Connor Beasley.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Dubai World Cup is a defining moment in the global sporting calendar and a powerful reflection of Dubai’s ambition, excellence and international standing. Nakheel’s continued partnership reflects a commitment to the moments that shape the city’s global identity and bring it to life on the world stage. It also speaks to the pioneering spirit that continues to define Dubai’s progress.”

Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Racing Club, said: “We are pleased to welcome Nakheel back as sponsor of the Dubai Golden Shaheen. Its continued support plays an important role in the success of the race and the wider Dubai World Cup.”

As one of the most anticipated events on the global racing calendar, the Dubai World Cup continues to attract international attention, combining elite sport with world-class hospitality, entertainment and fashion at Meydan Racecourse.