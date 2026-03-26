Jordan condemns Iranian attack on UAE in strongest terms

AMMAN, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan today strongly condemned Iranian attack on United Arab Emirates, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality. Several others were injured, including a Jordanian citizen, an Emirati national, and an Indian national, following fall of debris in Abu Dhabi.

The Jordan News Agency (Petra) said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reaffirmed Jordan’s absolute rejection of these brutal acts, describing them as flagrant violation of UAE sovereignty and dangerous escalation threatening regional security.

The ministry underscored Jordan’s unwavering solidarity with UAE in confronting these attacks and expressed full support for all measures taken by the Emirates to safeguard territory, security, and safety of citizens and residents.