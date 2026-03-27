Bank of Korea's 2025 net income doubles on-year

SEOUL, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Friday its 2025 net income doubled from a year ago, driven largely by increased gains from foreign currency assets.

According to the 2025 annual report of BOK, its net income reached 15.33 trillion won (US$10.19 billion), increasing around twofold from 7.51 trillion won a year earlier.

The figure marked a new record, far exceeding the previous high of 7.86 trillion won posted in 2021, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The central bank attributed the sharp increase to larger gains from foreign currency assets stemming from a weaker Korean currency and higher securities prices.