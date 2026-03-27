Ajman University advances in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026

AJMAN, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University (AU) has achieved significant global and national placements in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, reinforcing its sustained progress across disciplines that contribute to advancing the knowledge economy.

Among the most notable results, Dentistry was ranked among the top 51–150 worldwide, placing first in the UAE. Pharmacy and Pharmacology was ranked among the top 151–200 worldwide, placing second in the UAE, while Mathematics was ranked among the top 251–300 worldwide, placing third in the UAE.

In disciplines that shape professional practice and societal development, Education was ranked among the top 301–350 worldwide, placing third in the UAE, while Business and Management Studies also ranked among the top 301–350 worldwide, placing fourth in the UAE.

The university also recorded strong placements across technology and engineering fields. Computer Science and Information Systems ranked among the top 301–350 worldwide, placing fourth in the UAE, while Electrical and Electronic Engineering ranked among the top 401–450 worldwide, placing fifth in the UAE.

In healthcare education, Medicine ranked among the top 651–700 worldwide, placing fourth in the UAE.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, "Our performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 demonstrates the steady progress we are making across disciplines that contribute to knowledge creation and professional advancement. These achievements are the result of continuous investment in faculty excellence, modern infrastructure, and research that addresses emerging global challenges."

These achievements build on Ajman University’s broader academic trajectory, supported by internationally recognised standards and sustained institutional development.

The university holds a QS 5+ Stars overall rating, the highest distinction awarded under the QS Stars rating system, reflecting excellence across all areas of institutional performance.

Supported by a diverse faculty body representing numerous nationalities and a growing portfolio of research output, Ajman University continues to strengthen interdisciplinary collaboration, expand research capacity and foster innovation-driven learning environments.