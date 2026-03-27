100 horses to compete in 30th Dubai World Cup tomorrow

DUBAI, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the 30th Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, featuring 100 horses from leading international stables competing across nine races with total prize money of $30.5 million.

The organising committee at Dubai Racing Club said preparations for the event have been completed, with strong local and international interest expected in this year’s edition.

The highlight of the evening is the main race, the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline, offering $12 million in prize money. The Group 1 race will be run over 2,000 metres on dirt, with nine of the world’s leading thoroughbreds set to compete.

Among the contenders are last year’s winner “Hit Show”, “Meidan”, winner of Super Saturday, “Forever Young”, champion of both the UAE Derby and the Saudi Cup, and “Imperial Emperor”.

The meeting opens with the Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians (Group 1), over 2,000 metres on dirt, featuring 15 runners competing for $1 million, featuring 15 runners including "Murad", "First Class", "Fallah" and "Mubeed".

The second race, the Godolphin Mile (Group 2), over 1,600 metres on dirt, features 12 runners competing for $1 million, including “Commissioner King”, “Panching”, “Mendelssohn” and “David of Athens”.

The third race, the Dubai Gold Cup (Group 2), over 3,200 metres on turf, brings together 10 runners competing for $1 million. Leading contenders include “Al Riffa”, “Al Nayyir”, “Siskany”, “Sons and Lovers” and “Very Elegant”.

The fourth race, the UAE Derby (Group 2), over 1,900 metres on dirt, features 12 runners competing for $1 million, led by “Pyromancer”, “Wonder Den”, “Six Speed” and “Brotherly Love”.

The fifth race, Al Quoz Sprint (Group 1), over 1,200 metres on turf, includes 13 runners competing for $1.5 million, faeturing “Lazzat”, “Riff Runner”, “Cover Up” and “Marbaan”.

The sixth race, Dubai Golden Shaheen (Group 1), over 1,200 metres on dirt, features 12 runners competing for $2 million, including “Bentornato”, “Al Naseeb”, “Midland Money” and “Mufasa”.

The seventh race, Dubai Turf (Group 1), over 1,800 metres on turf, sees 11 runners competing for $5 million, led by “Facteur Cheval”, alongside “Embodiment”, “Qudwah” and “Al Najm”.

The eighth race, Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1), over 2,410 metres on turf, features six runners competing for $6 million, including “Calandagan”, “Eziqal Diamond”, “Gaiyyath Loto” and “Royal Power”.