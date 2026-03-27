Saffie Osborne aims to compete in two races at Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- British jockey Saffie Osborne expressed her excitement to take part in the Dubai World Cup night, competing in two of the event’s races. She described the race as “one of the world’s top horse racing events, and being part of it is a special opportunity for any jockey.”

Osborne, daughter of British trainer Jimmy Osborne, became the first female jockey to win at Meydan Racecourse after guiding the horse “Ozo” to victory in the Lord Glitters Handicap during the 2024 Dubai Racing Carnival. She also recently won the “Road to Kentucky Derby” race at the same venue in the current season.

At the Dubai World Cup night, Osborne will compete in two races: the main event, the Dubai World Cup, riding “Heart of Honor,” and the UAE Derby on “Brotherly Love.”

She noted that “Heart of Honor” performs exceptionally in morning workouts, although its evening race performance differs. The horse will run with new headgear designed to improve its response to flying dirt during the race.

Osborne added that the horse is familiar with this equipment and has performed well with it previously, and she hopes it will help him compete strongly, especially against top horses like “Forever Young,” winner of the UAE Derby and Saudi Cup.

Regarding “Brotherly Love,” Osborne said the horse has shown significant improvement since winning the “Road to Kentucky Derby,” both physically and in performance. She highlighted its readiness for the race despite lower market expectations after the draw, stressing that its actual chances are better than predicted.

On the new headgear, Osborne explained that it consists of blinkers with eye shields, aimed at reducing the impact of flying dirt on the horse’s vision, helping it maintain focus during the early stages of the race.

She added that handling such horses requires continuous effort throughout the race, as they can be slow to respond, but their high ability makes the challenge worthwhile.