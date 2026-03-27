No road closures in Fujairah, traffic flowing smoothly

FUJAIRAH, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Traffic is flowing smoothly across all internal and external roads in the emirate of Fujairah with no closures reported, the Fujairah Media Office said on Friday.

Authorities said response teams are operating around the clock, supported by specialised equipment to clear water accumulation and minimise any impact on traffic.

The General Command of Fujairah Police said that all entry and exit points to the emirate have remained open since the early morning hours.

Police officials urged drivers to adhere to safety guidelines and ensure vehicle readiness before heading to the desert or rugged areas. Motorists can request assistance via 8003772 in case of emergencies, police added.