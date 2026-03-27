UAE reiterates commitment to inclusive digital future for children at ‘Fostering the Future Together’ in Washington

WASHINGTON, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its commitment to working with global partners to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable digital future for children, with education serving as a bridge to opportunity and technology as a tool for empowerment.

The remarks were made by H.H. Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the “Fostering the Future Together" global summit held in Washington on 24th-25th March.

The summit, launched by US First Lady Melania Trump, brought together leaders from 45 countries and representatives of 28 major technology companies to promote an international coalition aimed at safeguarding children’s wellbeing and expanding their access to digital opportunities through education and technology.

H.H. Sheikha Alyazia led the UAE delegation, which included Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of Core42; and Noureddin Hadi, CEO of Base71. The delegation took part in high-level discussions during the summit.

In her remarks on the second day of the summit, Sheikha Alyazia conveyed greetings of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and commended First Lady Melania Trump for her ongoing support for the summit.

She said “Fostering the Future Together" required decisions made today for children, stressing that technology should be guided as a force for good and a means of empowerment, rather than an end in itself.

She also highlighted the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the “Year of the Family”, noting that building children's future in the digital age begins with empowering families as the primary source of values and awareness, and as a foundation for balancing technological openness with cultural identity.

H.H. Sheikha Alyazia highlighted the UAE leadership’s focus on children’s digital lives, reflecting a forward-looking vision that sees education and technology as key to preparing a generation equipped with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

She said the UAE’s approach centres on investing in people by integrating education, technology and innovation, including the use of artificial intelligence to enhance education systems. She also stressed the importance of international cooperation to expand access to digital knowledge, develop future skills and strengthen partnerships between governments, the private sector and educational institutions.

She added that the UAE’s participation reflects its strategic partnership with the United States, particularly in innovation, education and technology, and supports efforts to build a more balanced global model centred on people. She also commended the initiative led by First Lady Melania Trump, describing children’s future as a shared international responsibility.

Sheikha Alyazia said building the digital future requires cooperation based on three principles: equitable access to digital knowledge, development of skills such as critical thinking and creativity, and stronger public-private partnerships to ensure technology remains a tool for empowerment.

She concluded that the shape of societies in the coming decades will depend on how effectively children are placed at the centre of education policies and technological innovation.

The “ Fostering the Future Together” summit is an international coalition aimed at empowering children through education and technology. US First Lady Melania Trump outlined her vision for the initiative during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.