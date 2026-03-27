Events Security Committee confirms readiness for Dubai World Cup 2026

DUBAI, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Events Security Committee has confirmed its full readiness, in coordination with all strategic partners, to secure the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup 2026 horse racing event, set to take place on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.

The prestigious event will feature 101 horses from 16 countries, with total prize money reaching US$30.5 million across nine races, including US$12 million for the main Dubai World Cup race.

This announcement was made during a joint administrative and field coordination meeting organised by the Events Security Committee in collaboration with the Dubai Resilience Centre and the Dubai Racing Club, aimed at reviewing final preparations for securing the global event.

The meeting, held at Meydan Hotel, was attended by Expert Ahmad Atiq Burqiba, CEO of the Dubai Resilience Centre; Brigadier Musabeh Saeed Al Ghaffli, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency and Deputy Chairman of the Events Security Committee; Brigadier Obaid bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, Deputy Director of the same department; and Ali Abdulrahman Al Ali, Board Member and CEO of Dubai Racing Club, along with several representatives from government and semi-government entities.

Participants reviewed security enhancement measures and operational readiness for the internationally recognised event, which attracts millions of viewers and is broadcast across global media platforms.

Attendees were also briefed on comprehensive preparations for the Dubai World Cup, followed by an on-site inspection at Meydan Hotel and the racecourse to assess final arrangements.

Brigadier Al Ghaffli emphasised that the meeting reflects the ongoing commitment to coordination among all strategic partners to ensure the success of the event, showcasing the UAE’s distinguished reputation in organising world-class events.

He added that the Dubai World Cup is one of the emirate’s most prominent events, attended by high-level officials from within the UAE and abroad. He stressed the importance of all committee members exerting maximum effort, expertise, and resources to secure the event and deliver it to the highest standards.