Souq Al Jubail attracts 629,000 visitors during Ramadan

SHARJAH, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah, Al Dhaid and Kalba welcomed more than 629,000 visitors during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr, reinforcing its role in supporting food security in the emirate.

The souq ensured the availability of fresh and diverse food products while maintaining efficient supply chains during peak demand periods, offering a comprehensive shopping experience with a wide range of fresh and packaged items.

Visitor numbers included approximately 430,000 in Sharjah, 131,000 in Al Dhaid and 68,000 in Kalba, reflecting growing customer confidence and demand.

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Senior Manager of Sharjah Markets, said the figures highlight increasing footfall and trust in Souq Al Jubail, which continues to strengthen its role as an integrated system supporting food security.

He emphasised its operational efficiency and ability to respond to changing demand, ensuring sustainable supply, product quality and market stability while delivering a shopping experience that meets community needs.

Talal Mohamed, Director of Central Region Markets, said Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid enhanced operational readiness during Ramadan and expanded capacity to meet rising demand by diversifying products and ensuring the availability of high-quality essential goods.

Hilal Al Naqbi, Senior Manager of Eastern Region Markets, noted that Souq Al Jubail in Kalba maintained its role during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr by providing fresh and varied products within an integrated system that supports convenience and market stability.

The results reflect Sharjah Asset Management’s commitment to developing Souq Al Jubail as a strategic hub supporting the local economy and strengthening supply chain resilience and sustainability.

Souq Al Jubail operates under the Markets Management sector of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.