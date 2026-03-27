UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE aid convoys have once again arrived in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, providing essential supplies and humanitarian assistance to ease the difficult conditions faced by residents.

A convoy under the "Clothing of Hope for Our Children in Gaza" initiative arrived carrying hundreds of tonnes of clothing, bringing relief and a sense of care and support to affected families.

The convoys included clothing and basic necessities, supported by UAE humanitarian organisations that continue their efforts and dispatch of aid to the people of Gaza, reaffirming that giving does not stop and that support continues to reach those in need.