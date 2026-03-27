Department of Community Development highlights findings from 6th Quality of Life Survey in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development (DCD) has announced the results of the sixth cycle of the Quality-of-Life Survey for 2025, highlighting improvements across key social indicators, while launching the seventh cycle for 2026 in March for a three-month period.

The survey recorded increased community participation, with respondents rising from 51,413 in 2018 to 115,801 in 2025, reflecting growing awareness of the importance of contributing to policy and service development.

Results showed strong social cohesion indicators, with satisfaction with social relationships reaching 75.8 percent and family life 78.4 percent, up from 70.9 percent the previous year. A total of 94.1 percent of respondents reported feeling safe walking at night.

In the housing sector, satisfaction reached 71.5 percent, marking an improvement and reflecting the quality of residential infrastructure.

Personal well-being indicators also improved, with the average happiness score rising to 7.88 out of 10, while satisfaction with work-life balance increased to 51.1 percent from 46.8 percent.

DCD said the survey has supported the development of social strategies and initiatives across the emirate, translating data into practical policies and programmes.

Dr Aref Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General for Strategic and Digital Affairs, said, “The Quality of Life Survey represents a key tool for capturing the community’s voice in Abu Dhabi and supports data-driven decision-making. The results reflect strong engagement and trust, while highlighting areas for improvement that we continue to address.”

He added, “We invite all members of the community to participate in the seventh cycle, as every voice contributes to building a more cohesive society and enhancing quality of life for current and future generations.”