Response Plus Holding revenue grows 13% to AED516 million in 2025

ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), a provider of pre-hospital care and emergency medical services, has announced its audited financial results for the period ending 31st December, 2025.

The group’s revenue increased 13 percent to AED516 million in 2025, compared with AED455 million in 2024, while net profit reached AED49.96 million. Equity rose to AED245.8 million.

Total assets stood at AED387.22 million as of 31st December, 2025, compared with AED375.90 million at the end of 2024. Earnings per share reached AED0.25, reflecting the company’s focus on shareholder value.

The results reflect RPM’s expansion strategy, including new offices in Oslo, Tabuk and Jeddah, and operations in the Bahamas, Habshan and Ras Al Khaimah. The company also began supporting the development of emergency medical services infrastructure at airports in the Bahamas.

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding, said, “The strong performance in 2025 reflects the effectiveness of our diversification strategy across geographic markets and service lines. Our continued growth reinforces our position in pre-hospital care and emergency medical services globally.”

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said, “RPM’s financial performance demonstrates the scalability of our business model, supported by the integration of specialised capabilities in emergency medical services, training and consultancy, and diversified revenue streams across markets.”

He added, “We have a strong expansion strategy for 2026, including new business verticals to enhance competitiveness and market presence. We are also launching integrated medical air evacuation solutions and commercial-flight medical escorts through a joint venture with ICATT Air Ambulance to support future growth.”