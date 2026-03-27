Arab Parliament condemns continued systematic Iranian attacks on Arab states

CAIRO, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, condemned the continued systematic Iranian attacks against a number of Arab countries, describing them as a flagrant violation of all rules of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, Al Yamahi stressed that the blatant attacks carried out by Iran against several Arab states since the start of the war, using missiles and drones, reflect a recurring hostile approach that disregards the sanctity of national sovereignty and the safety of civilians.

He said that targeting infrastructure facilities and the resulting civilian casualties clearly demonstrate a disregard by Iranian officials for the most basic principles of international humanitarian law and reflect a determination to spread chaos and destabilise the region.

The President of the Arab Parliament held the Iranian regime fully responsible for these criminal acts and their serious repercussions, calling on the international community to assume its legal, political and moral responsibilities and take an immediate and firm stance to halt these violations and put an end to Iran’s aggressive policies against Arab states, which pose a threat to regional and international peace and security.

Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full and absolute support for all legitimate measures taken by the targeted Arab countries to safeguard their security and stability, preserve their sovereignty, and defend their territories and the capabilities of their peoples, in accordance with international law and the right to self-defence.