SEHA treats rare immune disorder with new therapy

AL AIN, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has successfully treated a young Emirati woman diagnosed with IgG4-related disease, a rare and complex immune disorder, using the innovative drug Inebilizumab (Uplizna).

This achievement marks one of the first cases in the Middle East where this newly approved therapy has been administered, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare, life sciences and innovation, and advancing care for rare diseases.

Under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which continues to prioritise patient access to globally approved, evidence-based treatments, Inebilizumab was administered via infusion at the Rheumatology Department at Tawam Hospital, following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2025 as the first and only treatment specifically for IgG4-related disease.

IgG4-related disease is a rare autoimmune condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s organs and tissues. It typically presents as unexplained swelling or masses in organs such as the salivary glands, pancreas, kidneys or lungs, and can lead to severe pain, fatigue, reduced quality of life and organ damage if not diagnosed and treated early.

Traditional treatment options have been limited to steroids and other therapies with restricted effectiveness or potential side effects.

Inebilizumab introduces a new approach in targeted, personalised medicine by acting on specific immune cells (B cells) believed to drive the disease, offering patients the possibility of long-term control with fewer side effects.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the milestone reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to advancing life sciences, precision medicine and specialised care for rare diseases, strengthening its position as a global hub for health innovation.

This achievement highlights SEHA and PureHealth’s commitment to advancing clinical excellence in rheumatology and rare disease care, while underscoring the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s efforts to ensure early access to advanced therapies within a patient-centred healthcare system.

These efforts continue to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in life sciences, innovation and advanced healthcare services.