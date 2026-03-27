UN establishes dedicated task force on current Hormuz navigation challenges

NEW YORK, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the establishment of a dedicated task force to address current challenges related to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, with the aim of securing global humanitarian needs.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, it was revealed that the task force will be led by Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services. It will include representatives from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the International Maritime Organisation and the International Chamber of Commerce, with the possibility of expanding participation to include additional entities.

The task force will focus on developing technical mechanisms aimed at facilitating the flow of humanitarian goods, particularly fertiliser trade and related raw materials, drawing on previous UN initiatives such as the Yemen Verification and Inspection Mechanism, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the UN mechanism for Gaza.

The implementation of these mechanisms will be carried out in consultation with relevant member states, with full respect for national sovereignty and international legal frameworks, in order to mitigate potential humanitarian impacts and enhance stability in global supply chains.

Dujarric also noted that the Secretary-General has tasked his Personal Envoy, Jean Arnault, with leading political engagement and dialogue with relevant parties, supported by the newly established task force, as part of broader efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement to the current conflict in the region.

He explained that this UN initiative comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East and increasing risks to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies and essential goods.

Dujarric warned that continued disruption or damage to this key maritime route could negatively impact global food security and agricultural production, leading to significant humanitarian consequences in the coming months, stressing the urgent need for action.

He concluded that the success of this initiative could strengthen confidence in diplomatic efforts and pave the way for broader political solutions in the region, amid growing concerns over the escalation of the crisis and its global repercussions.