Oman's Salalah Port targeted by two drones, worker injured

MUSCAT, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- An Omani security source reported that Salalah Port was targeted by two drones, resulting in a moderate injury to an expatriate worker at the port.

According to Oman News Agency, the source said that one of the cranes at the port facilities sustained limited damage.

The source added that the Sultanate of Oman affirms its condemnation of these blatant attacks and its commitment to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the country’s security and the safety of those residing within it.