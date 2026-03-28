UAE and Ukrainian Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, discussed security developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on international navigation and the global economy.

The discussions took place during a meeting in Abu Dhabi as His Highness the UAE President received the Ukrainian President, who is on a working visit to the UAE. His Highness welcomed His Excellency Zelenskyy and expressed his appreciation for the visit, noting that it underscores the strength of relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. His Excellency Zelenskyy reiterated his condemnation of this aggression, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter and undermines regional and international peace and security.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is addressing the situation with wisdom and restraint, reflecting its commitment to preventing further tensions and crises in the region. He underscored that the UAE will continue to defend its sovereignty with determination in the face of terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and affirmed that the UAE remains fully prepared to confront all threats and retains its full right to self-defence in accordance with international law.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Ukraine, reaffirming their shared commitment to achieving its objectives.

Moreover, His Highness reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and officials.

His Excellency Zelenskyy arrived in the UAE earlier, where he was received at the airport by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, along with a number of officials.