UAE housing sector boosts family stability, wellbeing in 2026

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s citizens’ housing sector recorded a strong start during the first quarter of the Year of Family 2026, with the announcement of a series of major initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing the stability and wellbeing of Emirati families.

The UAE continues to develop the citizens’ housing sector across all regions under an ambitious strategy based on innovation and excellence in solutions and services, contributing to raising the home ownership rate among citizens to around 91 percent by the end of 2025, one of the highest globally.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the disbursement of a housing benefits package for citizens valued at AED4.21 billion, benefiting 2,652 citizens. The package included housing loans worth AED2.1 billion benefiting 1,415 citizens, ready-built houses valued at AED1.82 billion benefiting 914 citizens, and residential land worth AED144 million benefiting 185 citizens.

The package also included exemptions for senior citizens, retirees with limited income and heirs of deceased individuals from repayment of housing loans, valued at AED142 million, benefiting 138 citizens in the emirate.

In Dubai, 4,631 residential plots were allocated to citizens, valued at AED5.3 billion, covering more than 71 million square feet in Al Ayyas, Latifa City and Mushrif, as part of housing packages in the emirate.

The new land allocation comes within a comprehensive development vision aimed at establishing modern and advanced residential communities designed according to future urban planning standards that integrate green and open spaces to provide a healthy and safe environment, enhance social interaction among residents, and ensure easy access to integrated service centres offering high-quality services, alongside comprehensive and sustainable infrastructure aligned with population and urban growth, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the emirate of Sharjah approved the first batch of 2026 beneficiaries of residential and investment land, totalling 1,200 beneficiaries across the emirate’s cities and regions, including 490 recipients of residential land and 710 recipients of investment land.

Sharjah also plans to allocate a new area in Jebel Al Ashkel near Khorfakkan Club for People with Disabilities to establish a residential neighbourhood named Al Ashkel District, which will include hundreds of homes for citizens.

Currently, 270 housing units are under construction in two phases in the Al Harai area of Khorfakkan, including 120 units in Al Madeefi, for which sites have been handed over to the Sharjah Housing Department.

It is worth noting that the UAE has provided citizens with a total of 221,000 housing assistance packages valued at AED236 billion up to November 2025, reflecting the commitment of its leadership to strengthening family and social stability and enhancing quality of life.