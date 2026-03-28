NCEMA, Ministry of Interior announce end of weather condition in UAE

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and a number of partners, held a meeting of the joint assessment team for weather and tropical conditions to review developments related to the recent weather situation in the country.

During the meeting, the weather report issued by NCM was reviewed, confirming the end of the weather condition across all regions of the UAE and the stabilisation of weather conditions.

The team praised the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and relevant entities during the weather condition, as well as the level of preparedness and response, while emphasising the importance of continuing to monitor weather conditions and obtain information from official sources.

These efforts come within an integrated system of coordination and joint cooperation among the competent authorities, reflecting the integration of roles and unification of efforts, and contributing to enhancing public safety, protecting the community and raising the level of national readiness to deal efficiently with various conditions and emergencies.