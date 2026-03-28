Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi report third fire in vicinity of KEZAD; sixth injury

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD, caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, authorities confirmed outbreak of a third fire.

Authorities further confirmed an additional injury as a result of the incident, to a Pakistani national, bringing the total number of injured individuals to six, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that authorities have controlled all three fires and the cooling process is underway. The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.