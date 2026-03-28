Khalifa Shaheen, Saeed Al Hajeri convey Abdullah bin Zayed’s condolences on passing of martyr Mohammed Aznibla

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, conveyed the condolences of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the passing of martyr Mohammed Aznibla, a Moroccan national serving as a civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces who passed away while carrying out a routine mission in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain following the heinous and terrorist Iranian missile attack that targeted the Kingdom’s territory.

During their visit to the mourning majlis held at Al Wathba Majlis in Abu Dhabi, Their Excellencies expressed their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the martyr’s family, praying to Almighty God to bestow His mercy upon him, grant him eternal peace, and provide his family and loved ones with patience and solace.