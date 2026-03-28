Ras Al Khaimah records highest rainfall of 244mm during weather condition

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Rainfall recorded across various areas of the UAE yesterday reached notable levels due to a weather condition characterised by the formation of convective clouds and rainfall of varying intensity across several regions.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported that Yanas Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah recorded the highest rainfall at 244mm, followed by Manama in Ajman with 234.7mm, Al Hayer in Al Ain with 234.1mm, Mebreh Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah with 229.7mm, and Khatam Alshaklah in Al Ain with 226.6mm.