Kuwait International Airport radar system damaged in drone attacks

KUWAIT, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait International Airport was targeted today by several drone attacks, resulting in material damage without any human injuries reported.

Abdullah Al-Rajhi, Spokesperson for Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation, said in a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the attack caused significant damage to the airport’s radar system.

He added that emergency teams and relevant authorities immediately began handling the incident, taking necessary measures to assess the situation comprehensively, ensure operational safety and restore full readiness as soon as possible.

The authority affirmed its full commitment to continued coordination with concerned entities to take all necessary measures to maintain the safety and security of civil aviation in the State of Kuwait.