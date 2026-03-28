UAE President receives written message from President of Uganda

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from President Yoweri Museveni of the Republic of Uganda concerning bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during his meeting yesterday in Abu Dhabi with Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues of joint cooperation across various sectors.

Sheikh Shakhboot emphasised the strong relations between the two countries, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to working with Uganda to leverage opportunities to enhance bilateral ties, in a manner that supports development priorities of both nations and brings further prosperity and well-being to their peoples.