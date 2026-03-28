Emirates Villages Running Races earn UN Tourism recognition for social impact in sports tourism

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Villages Running Races, organised by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Rural Development, have received international recognition from UN Tourism in the category of Social Impact in Sports Tourism.

The council received the award during an official ceremony held in Madrid, attended by Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, along with a number of senior officials and international experts, in recognition of its role in developing and implementing initiatives that strengthen the link between sports, community development, and sustainable tourism.

This international recognition reflects the UAE’s growing role in advancing innovative models that integrate sports, tourism, and community development, while reinforcing its position as a leading destination for sustainable initiatives with positive societal impact.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for the Emirates Villages Running Races, particularly as it was achieved during its first year of launch, positioning the initiative among globally recognised programmes in sports tourism and community impact.

Mohamed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, stated that this recognition reflects the leadership’s vision to enhance integration between community development and key sectors, particularly sports and tourism, in a way that supports balanced and sustainable development across rural areas in the UAE.

He added that the Emirates Villages Running Races represent an innovative national model that enhances quality of life, promotes active and healthy lifestyles, and supports local tourism movement across villages. He noted that the council would continue to develop impactful initiatives that empower local communities and highlight their tourism potential.

The series aims to enhance community participation, promote healthy living, and support tourism development across villages nationwide through a unified national running platform.

The races were held from October to December 2025, featuring seven races across seven villages in seven emirates, with more than 5,000 participants with UAE Nationals accounting for 62%, alongside more than 50 nationalities across various age groups. Race distances ranged from 1.5 kilometres to 10 kilometres, catering to varying fitness levels.

Each race offered a unique experience across diverse destinations, including mountainous areas, beaches, and heritage sites, contributing to positioning the UAE’s villages as tourism destinations, while integrating sports with local culture and community-based and agricultural experiences.

The Emirates Villages Running Races represent a pioneering national model that brings together sports, tourism, and community development, with strong potential for expansion at both regional and global levels.