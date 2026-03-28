Bahrain: 174 missiles, 385 drones destroyed since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain announced that the Bahrain Defence Force's (BDF) air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 174 ballistic missiles and 385 drones targeting Bahrain since the onset of the Iranian aggression.

The BDF's General Command further emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, said the BDF in a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency.

These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security, it added.