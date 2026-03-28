Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches 'Zayed Marathon' in Gaza Strip with 500 participants

GAZA, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has launched the “Zayed Marathon” in the Gaza Strip, with the participation of 500 runners. The event comes as part of a series of recreational activities and tournaments aimed at supporting youth and athletes after more than two years of halted sports activities due to the difficult circumstances in the Strip.

The race started from the entrance of Al-Bureij Camp and extended to Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, where participants covered a distance of four kilometers in an enthusiastic atmosphere that reflected the athletes’ determination to continue sports activities despite the challenges.

The marathon also witnessed the honouring of first-place winners on the podium as an encouraging step to motivate participants and support the continuation of such events.

The organisation of the Zayed Marathon comes as part of the ongoing efforts of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support youth and promote sports activities in the Gaza Strip, especially in light of the difficult conditions faced by residents.