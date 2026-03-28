Dubai World Cup: Landmark victory for Oman as Falaah wins Dubai World Cup night opener

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Falaah, owned by H.H. Sayyid Shihab bin Harib bin Thuwaini Al Said, provided Oman with a historic first victory on the 30th Dubai World Cup night as he powered home to win the $1,000,000 Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic, sponsored by Zabeel Feed.

Drawn 15 of 15, Falaah was patiently ridden by his Omani rider Al Moatasem Al Balushi. Settling off the pace, as his usual style has been all season, the eight-year-old son of AF Al Bahar travelled powerfully despite going wide throughout. 15 horses competed the 2000m race.

It looked all over coming into the straight as YAS Racing’s Muraad kicked for home with a few lengths in hand, but the Omani raider kept knuckling down as the finish line approached, getting up to score by a short head. Mubeed was more than six lengths away in third.

Falaah won Round 3 of the Al Maktoum Challenge on Super Saturday in similar fashion – his first Group 1 victory – and had previously contested the Kahayla on World Cup night in 2024, finishing a modest fifth to Saudi Arabia’s Tilal Al Khalediah.

Jubilant trainer Ahmed Al Balushi said: “Thanks to God. It is a first Kahayla Classic for Oman, so we are obviously delighted. On Super Saturday when he won, I thought he could perform at this level and he did not disappoint. Gate 15 is never an easy thing for any horse, but he showed his class there.”

Jockey Al Moatasem Al Balushi said: “I can’t describe how happy I am. I probably won’t sleep for another week. I ran the scenarios in my head before the race many times and I had a plan A, a plan B and a plan C. Thankfully it went the way it did.”



