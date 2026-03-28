Dubai Police respond to 56,608 emergency calls with 97% answered within 10 seconds

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police call handlers at the Command-and-Control Centre operated around the clock with dedication and precision, responding to 56,608 emergency calls during the recent unstable weather conditions.

Working continuously over a 24-hour cycle, the team ensured rapid response to calls received via 999, swiftly assessing incidents and directing patrols and specialised teams to handle emergencies and water accumulation across affected areas.

The total number of calls was recorded between 6:00 am on Monday and 6:00 am on Friday, reflecting the critical role played by the Command and Control Centre in maintaining public safety.

Brigadier Turki bin Fares, Director of the Command and Control Centre, described the centre as the beating heart of emergency management at Dubai Police. He highlighted its advanced systems, which enable real-time monitoring of field operations and support swift responses to incidents, ensuring the protection of lives and property.

He explained that the centre features a giant screen displaying live, high-resolution feeds from across Dubai, alongside news broadcasts and operational data. The system also tracks patrol locations in real time on a 3D map, using GPS-equipped devices, allowing teams to be directed instantly and efficiently via wireless communication.

The centre maintains continuous monitoring of patrol movements, ensuring the nearest units are dispatched promptly. It also works in close coordination with key partners, including Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Dubai Municipality, ensuring an integrated response to emergencies.

Brigadier bin Fares added that the centre also plays a vital role in public awareness, issuing guidance and alerts across various channels to encourage drivers to exercise caution and avoid affected roads.

Lieutenant Colonel Khalad Ahmad Al Mandous, Acting Deputy Director of the Command and Control Centre, confirmed that 97% of incoming calls were answered within just 10 seconds. He noted that this achievement reflects the professionalism of the team and supports Dubai Police’s strategic goal of rapid emergency response.

He also highlighted the strong presence of female personnel within the centre, emphasising Dubai Police’s commitment to empowering women across its departments, with all team members working together professionally to prioritise safety and security at all times.

Sergeant Saeed Mohsen expressed pride in serving at the Command and Control Centre, noting that the team works around the clock with a unified spirit to enhance safety, respond swiftly to emergencies, and deliver services that support and protect the community.

Similarly, First Corporal Ahmad Mohammad Salem stated: “We consider every call a human responsibility before it is a duty. We strive to ensure help reaches people at the right time, especially under challenging conditions.”

First Corporal Majed Abdo Musabah added: “We are the first line in receiving emergency calls, and we are committed to meeting the trust placed in us through accurate and rapid response that safeguards the community.”