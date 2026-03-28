Dubai World Cup: Famous victory for Fairy Glen in dramatic Dubai Gold Cup

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Simon and Ed Crisford’s smart mare Fairy Glen maintained her stellar start to 2026 by landing a dramatic $1,000,000 Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup, sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, in the 30th Dubai Wold Cup at Medan Racecource on Saturday.

For much of the 3200m it looked as if Silvestre De Sousa might have delivered a masterstroke on Sunway, establishing a lead of around 25 lengths from an initially dawdling pace until a combination of loneliness and tiredness became obvious turning for home.

Caballo De Mar, who had sat second, made the first bid for home but Mickael Barzalona angled Fairy Glen up the inside and she passed the line half a length in front of that rival for her biggest victory to date.

The daughter of Farhh, bred by Godolphin and owned by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had been among the Crisford stable’s contingent in Dubai this year and arrived off a victory in the G2 Balanchine over just 1800m last time.