Dubai World Cup: Japanese colt Wonder Dean wins UAE Derby

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Japanese colt Wonder Dean, ridden by Cristian Demuro, made victory in the $1,000,000 Group 2 UAE Derby, sponsored by Jumeirah, at the 30th Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

Daisuke Takayanagi-trained Wonder Dean became the fifth straight Japanese winner of the UAE Derby, following Crown Pride (2022), Derma Sotogake (2023), Forever Young (2024) and Admire Daytona (2025). Each of them also went to Churchill Downs for the G1 Kentucky Derby but could not win; Forever Young went closest, just edged out by Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone.

Takayanagi said: “This is my first international success so I feel amazing. I was truly impressed by his performance. I was confident beforehand as I thought the extra distance would definitely help, and that Meydan would suit him.

“Wonder Dean is developing physically and mentally all the time and I am very excited about what he can do in the future.”