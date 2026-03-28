Kuwait air defences deal with 15 hostile drones in past 24 hours

KUWAIT, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- - Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday that it

had detected and dealt with 15 hostile drones in the past 24 hours, some of them targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing significant damage to the radar system without any human casualties,

Ministry's official spokesperson, Colonel Staff Saud AlAtwan, said during a media briefing on current developments and operational events amid the Iranian aggression on Kuwait.

Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced on Saturday that its teams, with support from the Kuwait Army, National Guard and the oil sector, have fully extinguished a fire that broke out in fuel storage tanks that lasted for 58 consecutive hours at Kuwait International Airport following hostile drone attacks.

Director of Public Relations and Media and official spokesperson for the Kuwait Fire Force Brigadier Mohammad Al-Ghareeb, said during a media briefing on the latest field developments amid the Iranian aggression on Kuwait that the damage was limited to material losses with no human casualties reported.