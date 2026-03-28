Dubai World Cup: Popular win for Emirati speedster Native Approach in Al Quoz Sprint

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Native Approach sprang something of a surprise – albeit a hugely popular one for the UAE-based combination of trainer Ahmad bin Harmash and Jockey Connor Beasley – in running down Japanese challenger Lugal inside the final 200 metres.

Native Approach won the $1,500,000 Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, sponsored by AZIZI Developments, at the 30th Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

Native Approach was rated 97 before his previous start but a win over several of today’s rivals in the G3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint saw him re-rated at 109, and the ex-Godolphin inmate took another step forward here in dispatching a high-quality international field.

For Beasley the link up with Bin Harmash has been a huge boost to his career and Native Approach follows on from Dark Saffron’s G1 Golden Shaheen victory in 2025.

Beasley said of his association with Bin Harmash: “This is the eighth season. I came over as a second jockey to him and everything fell into place, right place, right time.

“He’s been a big supporter and put plenty of trust in me. It just shows, when a team clicks, it goes through to the horses too.”