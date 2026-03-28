Ombudsman secures Dubai Turf crown

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Godolphin’s Ombudsman claimed the Group 1 Dubai Turf title, the seventh race of the 30th Dubai World Cup meeting held today at the world-renowned Meydan Racecourse.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden and steered by jockey William Buick, Ombudsman triumphed in the 1,800-metre turf sprint. The race featured a field of 11 world-class horses competing for a total prize fund of $5 million, sponsored by DP World.

Ombudsman clocked a winning time of 1:47.46, securing the top spot and the $2.9 million winner's cheque.

Second place was claimed by Quddwah, owned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford and ridden by Ryan Moore, Quddwah earned $1 million for the runner-up spot. Andreas Vesalius, owned by Sky Racing, finished third under trainer Ahmad bin Harmash and jockey Connor Beasley, taking home $500,000.