Magnitude wins Dubai World Cup 2026

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- American colt Magnitude, owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, was crowned champion of the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup today at Meydan Racecourse.

The four-year-old, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Jose Ortiz, clinicaly claimed the Group 1 showpiece over 2,000 metres on the dirt track. Competing against a field of nine elite international contenders, Magnitude secured the $6.96 million winner's prize from the total $12 million purse sponsored by Emirates.

Magnitude completed the distance in a time of 2:04.38, winning by a margin of 0.98 lengths to secure the United States' ninth victory in the history of the Dubai World Cup.

The Japanese challenger Forever Young, owned by Susumu Fujita, finished second under trainer Yoshito Yahagi and jockey Ryusei Sakai, earning $2.4 million. Third place went to the UAE’s Meydaan, owned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford and ridden by William Buick, taking home $1.2 million.