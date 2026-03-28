Abu Dhabi Emergency Management Team Head reviews readiness levels

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, has conducted a field visit to the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC). The visit aimed to assess the efficiency of the response system, review ongoing operations, and evaluate the level of readiness in addressing developments in the current regional situation.

The visit included a tour of the operations rooms and specialised units, during which Al Muhairi was briefed on operational procedures and approved monitoring and analysis methodologies. The tour also provided an overview of information flows between entities and the integration of roles within a unified response system characterised by flexibility and rapid adaptation to regional developments.

Al Muhairi also received a briefing from the centre’s management on the latest developments regarding the impact of the current situation on the emirate, as well as the measures taken to ensure business continuity and maintain the pace of daily life efficiently. These efforts reflect a high level of institutional coordination and the system’s capacity to operate effectively under various circumstances.

Al Muhairi affirmed that the leadership places great importance on strengthening readiness and preparedness, as well as enhancing integration across all government entities to ensure the efficient and professional management of a wide range of risks while maintaining the highest standards of public safety. He noted that Abu Dhabi possesses a dynamic system that continuously monitors developments and updates its operational tools in line with evolving conditions.

Al Muhairi said: “The ADCMC is a fundamental pillar of the emirate’s governmental system and plays a pivotal role in strengthening preparedness and enabling a proactive response to different scenarios, thereby ensuring the continuity of services and the protection of lives and property. We affirm our confidence in the national competencies and the integrated coordination framework within the centre, as well as its capacity to address diverse challenges with a high degree of efficiency.”

He added that the integration of roles across entities, along with the rapid flow of information, forms the foundation of an effective response. He commended the high level of readiness demonstrated by the operations teams, supported by advanced infrastructure and clear procedures that enable timely and well-informed decision-making.

The visit underscores the pivotal role of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi in leading the emirate’s response and coordination framework, and in supporting the readiness of relevant entities through an integrated, round-the-clock operational system. It also reflects the leadership’s commitment to direct field oversight and enhancing institutional performance amid current regional developments, thereby reinforcing the emirate’s capacity to maintain public safety, ensure the continuity of services, and sustain overall stability.