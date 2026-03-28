Jordanian Armed Forces report 22 Iranian missiles launched at Kingdom within one week

AMMAN, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) announced today that 22 missiles were launched from Iran towards the Kingdom’s territory during the fourth week of Iranian aggressions against the country.

In a joint statement issued by the Military Media Directorate and the Public Security Directorate, carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), officials confirmed that the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) intercepted and destroyed the projectiles with high efficiency. However, two missiles were not intercepted and fell in the eastern region of the Kingdom.

The statement detailed that Jordan has been subject to direct targeting, with a total of 262 missiles and drones directed at vital sites within the Kingdom to date. The RJAF successfully intercepted and destroyed 242 of these threats, while 20 missiles and drones were not intercepted.

The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate stated that the Royal Engineering Corps, Civil Defence, and police dealt with 64 reports of falling debris and shrapnel across most governorates over the past week.

During this fourth week of hostilities, one member of the response teams was injured while handling fallen objects; the individual is in stable condition and receiving necessary medical treatment. Material damage was also reported in various areas of the Kingdom.

The spokesperson noted that the total number of fallen fragments and projectiles since the start of the conflict has reached 478.

The total number of injuries has risen to 25, all of whom have been discharged except for the most recent case. Documented material damage includes 25 vehicles, 55 houses and shops, and 14 public property units.