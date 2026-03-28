Mohammed bin Rashid attends 30th edition of Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup at the iconic Meydan Racecourse.

Joining H.H. Sheikh Mohammed at the prestigious global horse racing tournament was H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the Dubai World Cup has, over three decades, established itself as one of the world’s greatest equestrian events, reflecting the UAE’s long-term vision and its ability to turn bold ideas into success stories. What began as a race has grown into a global event that draws the world’s best to compete and be part of something larger than sport, he said.

He added that the tournament’s growth has been driven by Dubai’s goal to place the city at the heart of international horse racing by delivering the highest standards. The event’s commitment to excellence is evident in the strength of competition and the continued trust of partners from around the world, he noted.

H.H. commended the teams competing at this year’s edition, noting that its successful delivery, amidst current regional and global circumstances, underlines Dubai’s ability to plan effectively, adapt quickly and organise world-class events.

He said Dubai will remain open to the world and continue to strengthen its role as a place that brings the world together and creates new pathways for progress.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented the Dubai World Cup trophy to the winner of the main Group 1 race, Magnitude, ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz, trained by Steve Asmussen, and owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds, LLC. Run over 2,000 metres on dirt and sponsored by Emirates Airline, the race featured nine of the world’s leading thoroughbreds competing for a purse of $12 million.

This year’s Dubai World Cup brought together an exceptional field of elite horses and jockeys from across the globe, representing some of the sport’s most prominent owners, breeders and trainers. A total of 101 horses from 17 countries competed across nine races for a total prize money of $30.5 million.

The event was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; along with a number of dignitaries, senior officials, leading horse owners, breeders and racing enthusiasts from around the world.

First staged in 1996 at the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, the Dubai World Cup was established as part of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to position Dubai as a leading destination for international sport.