DUBAI, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), affirmed that the World Doctor’s Day represents an important milestone for envisioning the future of the medical profession amid the rapid transformations taking place in the healthcare sector.

It also highlights the vital and evolving role that doctors play in building a more flexible and proactive healthcare system focused on prevention and enhancing quality of life.

In a statement issued today on the occasion, which falls annually on March 30, he noted that Emirates Health Services continues its efforts to provide an advanced work environment that enables doctors to keep pace with global developments. This is achieved by enhancing integration between medical expertise and modern digital technologies, and by developing an integrated system that supports the delivery of more efficient and sustainable healthcare.

He added that developing doctors’ capabilities represents a direct investment in community health and the sustainability of the healthcare sector, pointing out that the next phase requires medical professionals capable of leading transformation, adapting to global changes, and innovating qualitative solutions that enhance the patient experience.

Al Serkal emphasised that doctors will remain the cornerstone and driving force behind the advancement of the healthcare system, as well as key partners in achieving the UAE’s vision for a more advanced and sustainable health future.

World Doctors' Day, celebrated annually on 30 March, honours the dedication, sacrifices, and vital contributions of physicians to community health. The day highlights their humanitarian role, promotes improved working environments, and fosters collaboration to enhance healthcare quality through events, conferences, and awards.