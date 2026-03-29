UAE air defences engage 16 ballistic missiles, 42 UAV's

ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE air defences on 29th March 2026 engaged 16 ballistic missiles and 42 UAV's launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,914 UAVs.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 8 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 178 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.