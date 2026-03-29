Jordan Armed Forces: Iran targeted Jordan with Missile, 2 drones in past 24 hours

AMMAN, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Jordan Armed Forces announced on Sunday that Iran had targeted the Kingdom with one missile and two drones over the past 24 hours.

The Military Media Directorate at the General Command said the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted the missile and the two drones.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate spokesperson said the relevant units had handled 26 reports over the past 24 hours involving the fall of shrapnel and projectiles.

The spokesperson said no injuries were recorded as a result of the incidents, while minor material damage was reported to three vehicles.